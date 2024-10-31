Two Kuils River learners at the centre of violent school clashes are set to face disciplinary action amid an investigation by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). The incidents which were captured on cellphone cameras sent tongues wagging last week as letters issued by the palies of Soneike High School and Kuils River Technical School on social media were widely shared.

Soneike’s principal, Mrs T Baker, said “ill-disciplined” learners from the technical school and the Western Cape Sports School (WCSS) had posed a serious risk to her learners and told parents that they would now refuse to participate in any sports-related activities with the two schools. The principal of Kuils River Technical High School swiftly responded saying their learners were not part of the brawl. An insider revealed that two boys from Soneike and WCSS had fought last Wednesday and learners from WCSS showed up at Soneike the next day.

On Tuesday parents at Soneike were called to an urgent meeting to discuss the incident. According to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, last Wednesday after school, a learner from Soneike and one from the sports school got into a fight. "This happened within the community and not in school grounds. The next day, learners from the sports school went to Soneike HS.