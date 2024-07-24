A 20-year-old man from Hanover Park accused of pelting a Law Enforcement officer with a brick in the face last week has been busted by undercover cops. Mayco member for Safety and security, JP Smith, says after evading arrest for several days following the vicious attack on Friday, the suspect wanted on attempted murder charges got a helse skrik when cops pounced on him on Tuesday.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, sparked a response from National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who condemned the attack. At the time, JP Smith explained officers were reacting to a ShotSpotter alert in Hanover Park on Friday morning when they came under attack. Officers spotted the gunman who pointed his gun at officers, who in return shot and injured him. Bust: 20-year-old suspect. Picture: supplied Bystanders helped the gunman escape and the gun was taken away from the crime scene but while waiting for paramedics, mense charged the officers who were forced to leave the area.

One Law Enforcement officer sustained serious injuries after being hit with a brick and is now in hospital. Shortly afterwards cops arrested four mense who were part of the attack and they appeared on public violence charges at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Smith says the Undercover Unit in Law Enforcement swooped on a house in Ryburg Road, Hanover Park, after information was received through the tip-off where they arrested the fifth suspect.