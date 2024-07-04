A Lavender Hill veldjie, notoriously known as a “battlefield” due to gang violence and bloodshed, has been reclaimed by the community. Every week, community worker Mark Anthony Nicholson, 54, assisted by family members and residents, gathers seniors from within the community to the field situated along Blode Street.

More than 30 golden oldies come together every Tuesday for exercises, followed by board games and a meal at Nicholson’s home nearby. Activist: Mark Nicholson. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Pensioner Phyllis Edwards says: “At home, we’re more indoors and we don't go out or anything, but when we come here, we talk to each other. “We’re excited to come to the club because then we meet our friends and chat and do whatever we want.”

Nicholson says the “battlefield“ was used by rival skollies to fight over turf and they would shoot each other. He explains: “For years, there’s been war on this field and my dream has always been to try to eradicate gang violence, gun violence, and the death of our young people. “When moving to Lavender Hill as a young boy of 17 years old, I fell into a life of drugs, violence, gangsterism.

“And for about 25 years of my life, I was addicted to mainly mandrax and heroin and also marijuana.” Living it up: Rosaline Louw, 67, centre, and her friends. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers It was after Nicholson was shot by the police that he decided to turn over a new leaf. Now, he facilitates drug and violence prevention programmes at schools. He adds: “I literally became a vagrant in my own community.

“I used to scratch in the dirt bins here as well and I was accidentally shot by a policeman which was a turning point in my life.” When his youngest son was 11, he asked his dad to start a soccer club, and this set the ball rolling for many community activities, predominantly targeted at the youth. He continues to train kids at the field twice a week. Nicholson says four years ago, two family members were also murdered on the field.