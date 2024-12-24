Just days before Christmas, a fire swept through the Masiphumelele Informal Settlement in Hout Bay, leaving hundreds of people homeless. And while firefighters battled to save more homes, Law Enforcement was asked to patrol as vandals tried to cut fire hoses.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that an emergency call was received at 4.30am on Monday morning. Carelse reports: “The first arriving officer, from Kommetjie Road, saw the extent of the fire and called for additional resources. “The Incident Command Post has been set up in Houmoed Avenue, from where operations are being directed.

“Electricity to the area has been shut off for the duration of the incident, to mitigate any potential risk from overhead wires. “Law Enforcement has been requested to patrol the fire lines, as there have been attempts to cut fire hoses.” BLEAK CHRISTMAS: Mense’s holiday buys were destroyed BLEAK CHRISTMAS: Mense’s holiday buys were destroyed He adds that 14 frontline firefighting resources from various fire stations with more than 70 staff members were on scene.

No injuries or fatalities were reported and the fire was extinguished at 11.50am. Spokesperson Sonica Lategan said the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre will assess the extent of the damage. She adds: “At this stage, there is no verification on the number of affected persons. Indications are that the number of structures destroyed could exceed 100.

“These statistics will be confirmed once the assessment has been completed, and all affected persons registered for submission to SASSA and the National Department of Human Settlements. “The assessment will also determine which additional City Services are required on site to assist with recovery efforts.” Humanitarian relief partners, Living Hope and Gift of the Givers, were on site to assist with the immediate needs of the desperate residents.

Ali Sablay from Gift of the Givers said their teams are still active and supporting victims at five other fire sites over the last week. After the fire was extinguished some residents went through the rubble to see what they could salvage. A devastated Zinzi Tshazibana, 39, fears it’s going to be a hartseer Christmas for her family. She says: “We lost everything. Just Sunday, I finished all my Christmas shopping but now all the groceries and even my child’s clothes are burned. I don’t know where we are going to eat or sleep.”