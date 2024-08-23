A Duur Ferrari and property auctions are allegedly the reasons behind violent underworld clashes which has led to two major criminal trials at the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed by alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack on Thursday, as his version of events was presented to Judge Robert Henney amid his ongoing murder trial.

Modack, along with his younger brother Yaseen and several others, face a vrag charges linked to the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, and the attempted assassination of criminal attorney William Booth. Testimony: Hawks captain Edward du Plessis has testified. Picture: supplied After weeks of delays, Modack’s Legal Aid lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, embarked on a lengthy explanation about why his client believed the charges against him were manufactured by cops. In his preparation for the cross-examination of Hawks detective, Captain Edward du Plessis, Sibda told the court of Modack’s history as a businessman, where he worked alongside his father.

Sibda claimed that the dispute between Modack’s alleged rivals, namely Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, started in March 2017 when Modack met with a Pakistani businessman, Waseem Choudry. Targeted: William Booth. Picture: supplied Modack claims that at the time he purchased a R2.8 million Ferrari from a man known as Pallo. He says Pallo had a falling out with his business partner, who in turn ran to Lifman for help saying he had not been paid by Modack.

Sibda said his client insisted the money was paid to Pallo but claims Lifman allegedly arrived at the offices of the late Advocate Pete Mihalik and dropped off R200 000 in cash in exchange for the return of the kwaai car. Co-accused: Nafiz’s broer Yaseen Modack. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers Modack refused and claims he was later informed by Donkie’s brother Colin Booysen about Donkie’s plans to murder him. Sibda explained after this incident, the two groups clashed at a property auction where Lifman successfully bid on two properties owned by Modack.

While at one of the auction sites, Lifman allegedly arrived with about 30 men and Modack arrived with security officers, accompanied by Colin who also brought his own manskappe. It is at this point where Lifman allegedly pointed a firearm at Modack, who claims he pushed the gun away resulting in a fist fight between the two groups. Murdered: Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied Later that night, Modack says, he went to Mavericks to negotiate a new security contract in an attempt to remove Lifman’s control over the nightclub security industry in the CBD.