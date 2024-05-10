A concerned mother says she wants the teen who stabbed her 14-year-old son with a pair of scissors at school to be expelled. The mom says her son was attacked inside Florida School of Skills in Ruyterwacht on 24 April.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous says: “I opened a criminal case at Elsies River police station two weeks ago when the incident happened and the 17-year-old attacker has not been arrested. “And now the school and department of education has allowed him back into school.” She says her son, who is in Level 1, was stabbed in his back with the pair of scissors by a Level 3 learner at about 7.40am that morning.

The mom explains: “This started the previous day during the second break, my son and his friends were playing rugby when the ball accidentally bounced on the 17-year-old boy’s leg. “Upon my son apologising, the learner asked his friends for a scissor (sic) which they refused, my son grabbed the ball and ran to continue playing. “The following morning, just before school, my son was talking with his friends when he felt a sharp pain in his back, and saw that the suspect had walked behind him.

“Whilst lifting his clothes for his friends to check, they had told my son that there was blood flowing from his back. “The attacker then came closer to look and my son asked him what he had stabbed him with. His reply was, 'a scissor’ (sic) and he walked away.” The boy was rushed to hospital, with the mom adding: “When I arrived, my son’s wound was being stitched, we then went to Elsies River Day Hospital for X-rays as the doctor at Ruyterwacht Day Hospital was concerned about my son's lung.

“Meanwhile, the school principal called the police about the incident.” The Mitchell’s Plain mom says they’ve had several hearings at the school. She reveals: “On 2 May we attended the first hearing, the attacker and his mother were present, he pleaded not guilty.

“On Wednesday, we appeared for what was supposed to be the final outcome. “The school board said that the department of education said the school cannot expel the learner who stabbed, but rather establish interventions for both learners as it's almost exams. “My son has not been to school since the incident as he is scared of going back. My son has dyslexia and now suffers from anxiety and sweats profusely.”

However, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says the 17-year-old learner has been suspended and is not back at school. She confirms: “A disciplinary hearing scheduled for on Wednesday, 8 May, had to be postponed due to outstanding reports. “The school will reschedule the hearing to finalise the case. In the interim, individual support plans have been developed by the school to address the wellbeing and safety of both learners.”