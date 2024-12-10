Two men accused of the brutal murder of Mitchell's Plain crime fighter Soraya Schoeman's son made a brief appearance in court on Monday. The 51-year-old and 24-year-old duo stepped into the dock, where both indicated their intention to apply for bail.

Farouk Schoeman, 26, was allegedly lured from his home in Klein-Makka, Lentegeur, in November. His body was later discovered with multiple stab wounds, and it is believed that he was tortured, as he had severe injuries to his chest and barbed wire wrapped around his neck. His family alleged that the murder was planned, because of the multiple death threats he received before.

Greiving: (L-R) Shanaaz White with Soraya and Shahieda Schoeman and Felicity George. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Farouk’s cousin, Shahieda Schoeman, who is also a community safety ambassador, described him as a lovable person who was always polite and respectful, despite struggling with a drug addiction. Speaking to the Daily Voice yesterday, she said: “He did not deserve to go the way he did. It was ruthless, and he was someone who would not hurt a fly. He supported his own habits and never bothered anyone.” She said Soraya has taken a break from her community work as she processes the loss of her son.

“She is taking a break from community work. It's just the shock of this hitting so close to home.” Shahieda said the family had mixed emotions regarding the arrests. While they are relieved that the alleged perpetrators are now in custody, they were taken aback by the accused’s decision to apply for bail. “We are thankful for the work the detective and cops did, now it's all in the hands of the justice system.”