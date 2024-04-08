An alleged member of the Fancy Boys gang accused of murdering former Americans gang boss Mogamat Sadeka Madatt has been sent to the mang. Abubakar Coetzee, 38, made his first appearance in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates Court on Friday just days after Madatt was gunned down at his home in the Kapteinsklip Informal settlement.

According to eyewitnesses, Madatt was shot as he returned to his hokkie on Monday afternoon. Scene: Madatt was gunned down at his Kapteinsklip home. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. He had walked with a friend to collect money from an ATM and buy food when he was spotted by members of the rival gang. Wife Malikah, 38, told the Daily Voice that her husband was not involved in gang activity anymore.

she says on Monday, he brought the food home and went out to look for a lighter for entjie when he was shot. Witnesses claim Madatt fought with the gunman and in the struggle a shot was fired, hitting his hand and chest. They rushed him to Mitchell’s Plain Day Hospital but Malikah says he died on arrival.

The alleged killer known as "Bakka" was arrested as Maddat was laid to rest at the Mowbray Cemetery on Wednesday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the suspect’s arrest and court appearance and said: "The case against Abubakar Coetzee has been postponed until 16 April 2024 for an identity parade. He is charged with murder.” In 2008, Sadeka, who is the younger brother of Kaldimola ‘Dimes’ Madatt he was convicted of smokkeling drugs and uncut diamonds.