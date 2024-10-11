An adopted young woman has reunited with her family after years of separation and thinking her father had passed on. Rochelle Franken, 24, is back together with her dad and three brothers, after having met her sister a few years ago.

Isidima Children's Village founder and director Soria Franken adopted Rochelle when she was just a baby. Rochelle, from Gansbaai, tells the Daily Voice: “I remember at night how I would pray for a sister because I always saw how the other children would play with their sisters.” In 2007, her prayers were answered, when she learnt her biological mom had given birth to a baby girl, called Simonè.

In seventh heaven: Sisters Simone, left, and Rochelle are all smiles. Picture: supplied Soria then also adopted Simonè, 19, and Rochelle says: “I was over the moon when I got my baby sister. “Now there are times we fight like cat and dog, but wow, what an experience, my sister means the world to me.” As she grew older, Rochelle became curious about her roots, specifically her dad’s side of the family, who she believed were black.

She adds: “My mom said he passed on, but I still wanted to know where I came from, which culture, because of my looks. “I then again started praying and in 2022 my prayers were answered again.” Rochelle and Soria were approached by one of her birth mom’s old friends, who informed them that he knows where Rochelle’s dad is and they were shocked to hear he was still very much alive.

Rochelle jokes: “And a plus to that was that I had three brothers! I went out to meet them, at first it was strange, but the next time, it's like we've known each other all these years. “I learnt that I am Sotho, and I also learnt that I am no longer the eldest, so I had to give up that title to my older brother Kwena.” Boeta Kwena Makghata, 28, says he used to get flashbacks about playing with a baby. So when he found out these flashbacks were real memories, he was overcome with happiness.