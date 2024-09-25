The family of missing Mitchells Plain mother Raymonde Boltman, who mysteriously vanished eight years ago while travelling to work, said they refused to declare her dead until police had arrested and charged her killer, who they believe was known to her. The suspect's identity may not be revealed as he has not been charged but was previously questioned by police and underwent more than one lie detector test.

This week, Boltman's mother, Lillian Boltman, and sister Rodelphia Paulse said they called on police to use the evidence in their possession to prosecute the man they first questioned and to again explore carrying out a forensic search at his premises in Mitchells Plain. Raymonde Boltman has been missing since 2016. file image Police previously carried out forensic tests at the residence soon after Boltman vanished but did not secure a court order on dig up the privately owned premises. They said an identity parade, a lie detector test, cellphone records, witnesses and a forensic device which detects bone and flesh underground with about 10 detectives have led police to not charge anyone after her disappearance.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg of the provincial police said they called on Boltman’s family to visit the police station about their reservations. “Kindly be advised that the family of the victim is encouraged to make an appointment with the station/detective commanders to raise their concerns in order for them to give clarity with regards to the case,” he said. Raymonde Boltman has been missing since 2016. file image Lillian said she would not give up on her daughter’s case by approaching Home Affairs to certify her as deceased.

“When we saw the detective and a State prosecutor earlier this year we were asked, ‘Why do we not declare her as dead?', but I told them how can I do that when there is no body. “That day they did not speak of the court order which will allow them to dig at the premises.” On April 20, 2016, at 5am, Boltman, 23, was escorted to a bus stop at Clocktower, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain by her mother and was never seen again.

The location is at the BP garage in Lentegeur. Raymonde’s daughter was an infant at the time. She worked at a plastic factory in Elsies River and just returned to duty following maternity leave. But she did not arrive for work that day. Two years after her disappearance, police searched her estranged boyfriend's backyard but did not find any new information.

Rodelphia said police had all the evidence but failed to take the plunge and charge the person responsible. “The police said when they did the lie detector test, this person failed the test and what about the security guard who was on duty at a local butchery the day Raymonde went missing? He said he saw her standing with a man wearing a red hoodie and that they were arguing and that Raymonde tried to pull away,” Rodelphia said. “What about the fact that this person was the last person to call her on that day and the next moment the cellphone was switched off.

“A neighbour also said she saw this person leaving his home on the day and time she went missing and he still greeted him. “Why did the forensics say they saw something under the cement in the yard but that their device could not look so far into the ground? “Why has there been nearly 10 detectives on the case?

“My mother raised us to be responsible women. Raymonde was a mother to a three month old, why would she leave her child?” Rodelphia said she was puzzled as to why police did not question the suspect this year after he apparently made an urgent call to police. “He called a detective to say he needs to tell him something, and at that time he was arrested for another case and why didn't they do it then?”

Michael Jacobs of the Mitchells Plain Residents’ Association and crime fighter said the case is in incorrect hands at the police. “I am of the view that the case of Raymonde Boltman should be reassigned to the Provincial Detectives (SAPS) to ensure that it is being properly investigated and the necessary investigative resources allocated to bring this matter to finality.” Siya Monakali of Ilitha Labantu, an organisation which advocates for the rights of women and children, said they were concerned about how Boltman's case was being dealt with.

“It is alarming that, after nearly eight years, the investigation into Raymonde’s case remains stagnant, with promises of progress continually unmet,” he said. “The delays, lack of communication, and apparent disregard for the family’s pleas are not only unacceptable but further compound the emotional trauma experienced by families in these situations,” Monakali said. “Cases like Raymonde’s highlight a pervasive issue in our society — the failure of law enforcement to prioritise cases involving missing women, especially in vulnerable communities.