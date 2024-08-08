The family of missing Derek Hendry has pleaded with people to come forward should they spot him. The 53-year-old dad from Bonteheuwel disappeared on Saturday 3 August.

The telephone technician who usually works in the Claremont area was last seen when he left home just after 10 am. His daughter Dominique Hendry, 29, from Bellville says she got a call from her aunt Michelle on Sunday morning asking if her father was there. “She says he didn't say anything to anybody, he just left, they waited for him until the evening because they had a family gathering but he didnt show up and that's unlike him because he never stays out, he always comes home.”

Dominique says they called Derek’s phone, but it went to voicemail after the first few tries. They also checked all the clinics, hospitals, morgues and the few friends he had, without luck. Derek’s sister Michelle Basson, 51, says they also went to check at the tote in Athlone that her brother frequents but nobody saw him.