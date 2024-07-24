A family from Prince Albert is appealing for help in finding their sickly oupa who went missing in Worcester more than nine months ago. The hartseer family of Jan Slingers, 56, says he suffers from Alzheimers and believe he tried to make his way to his family home in Clanwilliam.

His distraught wife, Petronella, says she last saw her husband on 9 October 2023 when he walked out of their Prince Albert home. The worried wife says she went to the local police station and immediately reported what had happened and they obtained information that he was seen getting into an unknown vehicle. “The car had a Worcester registration plate and we went to Worcester where the police were very helpful. In the investigation, the owner of the vehicle came forward and said he had asked for a lift but the motorist was unaware of his condition and dropped him off near Ceres as asked.

“The police in Worcester helped us put up posters and were very helpful but there was no new information. We checked with our friends in Clanwilliam but he never arrived there. “We have no idea where he is and none of the hospitals have a person fitting his description. His children are devastated and we fear that he may have gotten hurt or something.“ Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says at the time of his disappearance, Jan was wearing a navy blue tracksuit pants and a light blue T-shirt.