An Athlone family say they want answers from the City after their council house burned down five months ago, forcing them to live in the damaged home without a roof. The structure is flooded every time it rains, says Kamiela Van Belling, 51.

She says her double-storey council house in Kewtown burned during the early morning hours due to an electrical fault but they’ve received no answers from the City of Cape Town about repairs. “We are sleeping with an open roof and we have children living with us and a nine month baby. When the house burned, the City said they will accommodate us with containers but till today nothing has happened. “We are forced to live in these conditions because we have nowhere else to go.

“My grandson ended up at Red Cross Hospital due to pneumonia because of the environment we live in. People came out to take measurements of the roof twice but nothing happened after that.” Flooded: Bottom section of property Picture: supplied The ouma says the top section of the house burned including the toilet and two bedrooms. The family is occupying the bottom section of the house but heavy rains earlier this month left the whole house flooded.

She says they have nowhere else to go and is relying on the City to assist them. “We have to go to neighbours to use their toilet or to wash and the children are always getting sick because we need to wash them here and there then walk in the cold back home. It is not right, we don’t know what to do or where to go. The only assistance we got after the house burned was black bags.” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is unknown.