The bad blood between notorious brothers Jerome and Colin Booysen was allegedly the basis for a series of underworld hits amid a fight over the Cape Town drug trade, court documents have revealed. This comes after Colin and five others are set to go on trial for the murder of two alleged gang bosses and a henchmen after they were busted by the Hawks earlier this year.

Colin, who is the younger brother of Jerome, returned to Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail hearings alongside Sillico Oliphant and Moegamat Faizel Abrahams. Bail hearing: Colin Booysen. NoorSlamdien. Picture: Noor Samdien/African News Agency/ ANA File pic The trio were nabbed with Herbert Zoutman, Prince Khumalo and John Edward Smith. The group face over 20 charges for various crimes including murder, racketeering and smokkeling Mandrax worth R1.8 million

Now shocking court documents have lifted the lid on what allegedly led up to assassinations of Marwaan “Dinky” Desai from Mitchells Plain who was killed alongside his henchman, Shameem Mohammed in June 2017, as well as that of Joburg gang boss Mark “Bin Laden” Groenewald. In an affidavit by the investigating team, cops claim that the case stems back to 2013 when they uncovered a Mandrax factory in Durbanville allegedly owned by Jerome aka Donkie, believed to be the leader of the Sexy Boys gang. Dead: Marwaan ‘Dinky’ Desai. Picture: supplied Initially investigators were probing both brothers after the bust, but after they discovered Colin was ‘separating’ his business from Donkie they opted to investigate him separately.

Cops intercepted Colin’s communications from August 2015 to March 2018 and claimed that Jerome cutting Colin out from business dealings led to violent clashes in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The court heard: “From the investigation it was established that Colin Booysen continued to operate a drug business and other criminal activities the Western Cape. “The attempt of Jerome Booysen’s group to exclude Colin Booysen from club business activities in the Western Cape and Gauteng led to violent offences in Cape Town in order to protect their business.”

The state alleges that a tracking device had been placed on Desai’s white BMW X5, and that Desai was killed after a fist fight with Colin, and a failed plot to murder Colin. Groenewald was shot and killed in Reiger Park on 8 December 2017 and according to the state’s case, he was targeted as he was allegedly linked to Jerome. The affidavit revealed: “Colin Booysen considered him [Groenewald] to be the ‘teeth of the dog’. Colin indicated that he thought that if the teeth of the dog were removed he would have fewer problems in his business dealings in Gauteng.”