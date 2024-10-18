Videos of a vicious fight between two school girls that have gone viral ended in one of the girls having to receive medical care, with both the police and Western Cape Education Department now probing the case. Several videos have surfaced of the two learners from Belhar High School and Excelsior Secondary School fighting on Wednesday afternoon, in what was apparently a family feud.

The videos taken by fellow pupils shows the former Grade 9 besties having a bekgeveg while pointing at each other before the one girl smacks the other in the face and the two starts throwing it down. Other learners eventually break up the fight. Violence: Girls throwing klappe. Picture: supplied In another video the ‘aggressor’ repeatedly asks the ‘victim’ ‘what did you do to my grandma’ before smacking her again and beating her to the ground.

Other learners egg her on, saying ‘moer ha, moer ha in ha p***, klap haa.’ The victim’s ouma, Gennivieve Marques, tells the Daily Voice the fight stems from a family feud. She says the aggressor and her family live in the backyard of the victim's house in Belhar.

The ouma explains: “She [aggressor] planned this fight, because she went from her school at Excelsior High with a group of friends and waited for my granddaughter at Belhar High School to attack her. “It is big people stuff but she got involved because she assumed that my granddaughter was rude to her grandmother which is not true.” “Me and her grandmother had words on Saturday over the phone but it was done and dusted. It was not her duty to do anything.

“My granddaughter received medical attention as her face and ankle are swollen and she never slept.” She says her granddaughter has laid a charge of assault against her attacker. Gennivieve adds: “I warned my granddaughter about [the aggressor] and my daughter still covered up for her. This is not right and it is shocking for the family.”

Schools to take action: WCED’s Bronagh Hammond. Picture: Patrick Louw WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says disciplinary action will be taken. Hammond confirms: “The two schools have confirmed that they have been made aware of an incident that was captured on camera. “The alleged fight occurred yesterday [Wednesday] after school. Both schools will initiate disciplinary procedures in terms of their codes of conduct.

“A criminal charge has been laid at SAPS against one of the learners.” Queries: Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie. Picture: supplied According to police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, queries could not be seen to as SAPS’ systems were down. When the Daily Voice reached out to the ouma of the aggressor, she became onbeskof and wanted to know: “Where did you get this number? Who do you think you are to contact me?”