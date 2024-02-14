The family of a Wesbank woman who went missing in December is begging for information about her whereabouts after her only sibling passed away. Marlene Elize Baardman, 35, disappeared on 14 December 2023 after she was last seen in Kraaifontein. Her niece Tescelene van Wyk says they are heartbroken.

Van Wyk says: “We are very worried about Marlene, we know that she went to sleep over by someone in Kraaifontein on 14 December and she never came back home. “We also heard that she was spotted in Bellville on 28 December, but nothing came from that tip-off. “Her only brother Neville Baardman passed away and we were forced to lay him to rest last week without Marlene. We tried desperately to find her, but nothing.

“We also went to go search for her in Wallacedene, where we heard that she was going out with a man named Sipho, who is apparently from the Eastern Cape and that the two of them were going to get married.” Van Wyk says Baardman disappeared like a needle in a haystack and they went to go report her missing at Kraaifontein Police Station. Van Wyk says: “We also visited all the mortuaries, but she’s not there. If anyone knows where she is or if she’s reading this please, call me on 082 3696 821.”