The mother of alleged gang wife Nicole Johnson is one of the signatories on the tender documents of a rival company that has been accused of colluding with her. Meanwhile, the management of one of the construction companies implicated in the collusion scheme for City of Cape Town tenders, has denied any wrongdoing.

All three companies have been blacklisted by the municipality. City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo said following an investigation into their tender documents, it was found that Johnson’s company Glomix CC, had colluded with Boon Group and ZSM Developers. The investigation into links between the underworld, contractors and City officials in the Human Settlements department came after the death of City staffer Wendy Kloppers, who was shot and killed at the Delft Housing Site last year amid extortion attempts.

Investigation: City’s Lungelo Mbandazayo. Picture: Mahira Duval Mbandazayo said expert evidence proved the three companies had violated various aspects of the Supply Chain Management Policy. He said neither Boon Group nor ZSM Developers had informed the City that they were linked or involved with Glomix CC. Mbandazayo said an analysis by a handwriting expert revealed that not only did the same person complete the tender forms for all three companies, but the same printer was used to print the identity documents of the directors and the tender documents.

However, Shuayb Amod, the director of Boon Group based in Joburg, denied the claims and says they are reviewing their legal options as they believe the blacklisting was malicious. He says: “Boon Group denies any collusion with Glomix CC or ZSM Developers in our tender applications. Our interactions with Glomix were limited to joint ventures and joint venture tenders, which are unavoidable in Cape Town. ‘Rival bid’: Ma Barbara Johnson. Picture: supplied “It is important to note that these collaborations were in 2022 at which time there were no explicit instructions or restrictions regarding such partnerships, as these companies had previously provided valuable services to the City Cape Town.

“Regarding ZSM developers, we have no knowledge of any dealings with them.” He adds: “It seems evident that our company has been made a scapegoat in the City's efforts to deflect attention from their failures in managing alleged gangsterism and extortion. “We are currently evaluating our legal options in response to this unjust decision.

“We firmly believe that the City's actions are not only unjust but also malicious, aimed at tarnishing our reputation without grounds.” But Mbandazyo says the Boon Group is trying to deflect. The City Manager reckons: “The tender in question was not a joint venture. They are trying to deflect from the real issue because the documentary evidence is incontrovertible.

“They tendered separately, not as a joint venture. If it was a joint venture, they would have submitted one bid, not separate bids.“ Daily Voice also reached out to Abdul Kader Davids, the director of ZSM Developers, who said he would respond, but had not done so at the time of going to print. According to the tender forms submitted to the City by ZSM Developers, the company is based in Rover Street, Beacon Valley, and according to the City’s analysis, it shows that Johnson’s mother, Barbara, signed as a witness.