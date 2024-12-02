Several families have lost alles and are homeless after a fire at the Singabalapha Informal Settlement, next to Saint Peters Square in Observatory. The fire erupted early on Saturday morning, with community members claiming that it was started aspris by one of the residents.

The families have been living at Singabalapha, translated to ‘We Belong Here’, since 2019. Previously another fire was caused by a candle during winter. Resident Mase Traora said: “And all of us stopped using candles now because of that. We didn't see this one coming.”

Another affected resident Mthuthuzeli Tyhomfa said the fire occurred after 5am. “...someone came to wake me up and said there’s a fire. I don't know when it started but someone came and knocked and said, ‘fire, fire, fire’.” Heartbreak: Residents of Singabalapha. Picture: supplied Tyhomfa said the families were unable to save the little they had. “The other boy that came here, he was crying saying my school books are in there.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse however said services were notified at 5:57am of the incident and by 06:04 a crew from Salt River was on scene. Carelse said the initial estimate is that five informal structures were affected and 15 persons left displaced. He added that the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage. “Fortunately no one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by 06:45,” Carelse said.