As co-founder of Fallen Angels Pet Rescue, Gayl Basson and her team have cared for countless dogs, cats and farm animals in need, rescued from the Cape Flats and across Cape Town. However, recent challenges, particularly a forced relocation and local government regulations, are threatening her ability to continue this vital work and could mean the death of many of her animals.

The rescue centre, operating in its current location of Melkbosstrand for over 10 years, was hit with a shock two years ago, when the City of Cape Town instructed Gayl to apply for a Special Consent Use Permit in order to continue operating the shelter. She hoped the approval would be a mere formality, but in November this year, the application was rejected. The City’s main concern was the shelter’s proximity to the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

A devastated Gayl says: “The effort, time and resources we invested felt like a waste.” The rescue centre was given just three months to relocate, along with their 350 animals. Gayl decided that Langebaan would be the best option because her family owns a plot there, but finds the transporting of animals and building new facilities daunting.

The new location in Langebaan. Picture: The Network for Animals (NFA) The City informed Gayl that they could not assist with relocation, unless she formally appealed the decision. She adds: “This is what we did, but mainly to buy us more time. I understand the implications of being so close to the power station, so I know relocating is the best option, but time, that is what we need.” Amid these struggles, the rescue centre has been forced to stop accepting new animals.

In order to raise funds for relocation, Gayl and her team are hosting a Sunday market, where visitors can meet the animals, make donations and learn about the centre’s work. The Network for Animals that campaigns in 24 countries on five continents, providing financial and logistical support to animal shelters and organisations, is also raising funds on behalf of Fallen Angels. The City explained that the owner was issued with a notice to submit the relevant applications to regularise the centre, because the property falls within a 5km radius of Koeberg Nuclear Plant’s emergency zone.