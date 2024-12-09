Manenberg’s top cop has issued a warning that mense caught spreading fake information on social media regarding shootings in the area may face criminal charges. Station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo says after an in-depth look at a range of messages spread in the community, and a direct comparison made with data obtained from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, they have found various anomalies.

Naidoo says over the past few months an increase in social media posts which include WhatsApp message has been causing panic in the community. “The Manenberg police precinct and surrounding gang precincts are monitored by a high tech system, including air robotics that picks up gunshots,” he explains. “This data is relayed to a central point and converts it into data and the information is sent directly to the station commanders phone. This system is managed by the City of Cape Town, shot spotter task Team.

“In recent weeks analysis of the system was done and compared to the increased social media information of an upsurge in gunshots and it was found that cunning members of the community or an outside force that is undermining the rule of law and creating fear within our community, are sending messages outside the area, (to say) that the area is volatile and lawless.” Naidoo warns that anyone caught sending out fake information could face criminal charges. “Any information received should first be verified before being re-sent. It cannot be allowed that people post or recreate old social media posts as relevant and current.