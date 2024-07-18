A pilot project to stop the formation of child gangs in Factreton is gaining momentum. A dedicated team of community workers along with ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg have embarked on a drive to assist troubled boys.

The team which include the Community Police Forum, police and parents, have been hosting interventions and activities for 31 youngsters who participated in violent stone throwing clashes. Steenberg says the boys aged 15 to 22 formed two gangs known as the Young Gangsters and the Cousins in Factreton. “They would have arguments over petty things such as someone gave someone else a vuil kyk or two boys fighting over the same girl and then the stone throwing happens. They would damage houses and cars and even injure each other.”

He says the team profiled each boy and got in contact with police and parents to start the pilot project, where they discovered many of the boys “were lost and needed guidance”. “Years ago we had two groupings called the West Siders and Vatos Locos who fought as youngsters and all evolved into full blown gangsters. “There are many social aspects that our teen boys are facing, with some of them not even having basic toiletries or sleeping on floors. These boys are targeted by the gang bosses and we wanted to show them an alternative.”