As the arguments continued about the identification of a witness in the Khayelitsha massacre case, the defence questioned the State’s abrupt request for the witness’ anonymity. Yanga “Bara” Nyalara and co-accused Wanda Tofile in appeared in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Goodwood Prison Circuit Court.

They both face 12 counts of murder, six attempted murder cases and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. They were arrested in 2022 more than a year after the Site B shooting on 15 May 2021. On Monday when the trial began, the State made an application for the only surviving witness to testify in a separate room via CCTV and with a mask on, and his name to be withheld.

The overseeing officer Lieutenant Colonel Victor Galant had testified that the witness, known as Mr Z, was the only witness remaining after two others were killed. He further stated that the witness had been attacked twice, the latest incident at the beginning of the month. The defence argued that they were entitled to see the witness and if the ruling were in the favour of the State, it would infringe on the right to a fair trial. And that they wished to see the gestures made by the witness during testimony.

They argued the witness could be someone who held a grudge against the accused. In a document handed to the court by the defence, they said: “The court preparation officer (CPO) interviewed Mr Z, assessed him and prepared a report with her recommendations. She recommends that Mr Z testify in a CCTV room to avoid re-traumatisation of him. “It stands out that on the same day Mr Z interviewed with the CPO, he failed to mention that he wanted to testify with a mask. The only evidence before this court indicating that Mr Z should be allowed to testify wearing a mask comes from Lieutenant Colonel Galant. Galant is not an expert. As correctly conceded, he cannot assess and make a recommendation based on his assessment and observation of the witness.”

The defence lawyer said by asking the court to conceal Mr Z’s identity from the accused and the court, the State, by implication, conceded that they do not know his identity. “How will testifying without a mask, without his name and his personal details, expose his identity? It is common cause that there is no causal connection between the attacks and the accused, as conceded by Galant. No harm or potential harm is attributable to the accused or this case… there is no causal connection between giving evidence and the possibility of harm.” The judgment is expected to be handed on Monday and the witness is expected to take the stand next week.