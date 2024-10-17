Two men accused of demanding protection money from taxi drivers in Joe Slovo near Milnerton have died after a shootout with cops. The dramatic incident along the N1 Highway behind Century City on Tuesday saw cops and alleged extortionists exchange gunfire, after the group allegedly refused to stop when ordered by police.

According to a source the incident comes amid an investigation into the activities of the three men accused of terrorising taxi drivers in Milnerton. The source reveals: “See, these three guys have been doing this for a long time. One of the suspects who is now dead was in fact charged for extortion at one point and the case was withdrawn. “What happened on Tuesday, is that these guys went to the taxi rank in Joe Slovo and taxed the drivers. They took rolls and rolls of money and left towards the taxi rank at Century City to continue their collection and that is when the cops spotted them.

“There was a shootout and two died and even on the scene they still had the stacks of money in their pockets.” Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the incident and says: “Reports indicate that a dedicated team of police officials with intelligence on suspects who were alleged to have extorted businesses, followed a vehicle with three occupants. “Upon realising that police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the police.

“A shootout along the N1 near the Sable Road off-ramp ensued, resulting in the two fatalities and one suspect seriously wounded. “He was subsequently taken to a medical facility for treatment.” Pojie says three firearms were seized from their vehicle, while preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle was hijacked in Thornton a few days ago.

He adds: “The Serious and Violent Crime Investigations of the Provincial Organised Crime unit are probing attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms as well as possession of a hijacked vehicle. “Meanwhile the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the inquest.” Rafique Foflonker of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Forum Board welcomed the swift action of police.