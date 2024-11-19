The City of Cape Town said its service delivery in the Kraaifontein and Wallacedene area has been halted due to extortion threats. It said its service provider received threats, forcing a halt to cleaning services of approximately 300 container toilets in informal settlements since Monday, November 11.

In a letter, the extortionists demand a protection fee for vehicles wanting to work in the Kraaifontein area. The letter is also politely signed with a thank you and an available number for any queries. Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien said all efforts are being made to address the situation in order for services to resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

The letters extortionists sent. Photo: City of Cape Town The affected areas are: Kraaifontein informal settlements: Area 19, Covid 19, Social Distance and Tygerberg Race Course and the Wallacedene informal settlements: Simanga-Bloekombos and Marikana. Badroodien said to date, the water and sanitation directorate has been confronted with 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November 2024. This has resulted in service disruptions in 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2,000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets.