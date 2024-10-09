Cops have arrested four more suspects including another police officer amid an investigation into the extortion of Chinese nationals in Milnerton. Just days after the Anti-Corruption Unit swooped in on seven officers of the Saps Public Order Police unit, police say they have now busted more suspects linked to the incident.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the arrests and said: “Seven members attached to Public Order Police were arrested on Sunday 6 October in connection with the allegations meted against them that they extorted two foreign owned shops in Milnerton. It is alleged that the members, accompanied by a suspect in civilian clothes, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the two shops, allegedly as protection money. The seven suspects aged between 24 and 43 are expected to make their court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court on Wednesday on the mentioned charges.” Yesterday Colonel Andre Traut said four more suspects were arrested on Monday night. “The arrest of seven Public Order Police officials on Sunday evening for extortion at two Chinese shops in Milnerton, led to the arrest of an eighth police officer, also stationed at Public Order Police late last night [Monday] in Harare.