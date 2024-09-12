The plotting between an Elsies River mom and alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as cops detailed cellphone evidence obtained in the investigation. The activities of Amaal Jantjies ahead of the grenade attack at the Bishop Lavis home of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear were outlined by the Hawks National Task Team.

Captain Trevor Shaw explained how he traced the activities of Jantjies in the weeks leading up to her arrest. Jantjies along with her berk Janick Adonis were busted after a skollie known as Mamokie was caught outside the home of Kinnear with a hand grenade in his possession. In the dock: Amaal Jantjies. Picture: Leon Lestrade Mamokie piemp Jantjies and told cops he had also been given tik to smoke prior to the attack.

Jantjies and Adonis had sought help from AGU boss Major General Andre Lincoln to help secure bail for Adonis who was in custody at the Malmesbury Prison at the time. Using WhatsApp chats and her Capitec bank account, cops discovered that during November 2019, Jantjies received R64 000 from the Empire Investments bank account. According to the State’s case, the bank account is suspected of being used to fund various criminal activities, such as paying for the pinging of Kinnear’s phone.

In his testimony, Shaw handed over seven dik lever-arch files which contained all the chats found on Jantjies's phones. Murdered: Top cop Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied He explained that on 9 November 2019, the mother of two obtained a new Samsung cellphone and the very next day she received a message from a number saved as "MR N M". Shaw showed the court that ‘Mr N M’ asked Jantjies whether she had obtained the information he required.

It is understood that Jantjies was sent to try and corrupt former AGU officer Sergeant Ashley Tabisher to provide information about when the police unit would raid Modack’s homes. File: Captain Trevor Shaw. Picture: Mahira Duval In a voice note which was played in court, Jantjies was heard promising to get the information saying: "I will meet them at 1e and will do what I must do. Ek sal al die info stuur vir Modack". Using her bank records, the Hawks showed that Jantjies received multiple payments from Empire Investments amounting to R64 000.