The ex-wife of killer cop Marius van der Westhuizen is grateful that he will remain behind bars. This follows the revocation of the parole granted to Van der Westhuizen in July – which would have allowed for his release from jail – after a review of the decision following a public outcry.

The former cop is being held at Malmesbury Prison for killing his three children - Bianca,16, Marius jr, 5, and Antionette, 1 - on July 28, 2006. On Thursday the Department of Correctional Services released a statement confirming parole was revoked. “The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned the Parole Board's decision to place offender Marius van der Westhuizen on parole. This followed referral of the matter to the Review Board in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

“The Parole Board decided to grant him parole, and he was due to be released on parole on 31 July 2024, after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence.” Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald welcomed the revocation and says: “Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue, but a moral imperative. We are committed to review and reform our parole system to protect the most vulnerable in our society.” Charlotte van der Westhuizen, a lieutenant-colonel in the SAPS, also welcomed the revocation of her ex's parole.