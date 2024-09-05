A hartseer Heinz Park family is calling on the Athlone Magistrate’s Court to deny bail for a man accused of kidnapping and murdering young mom Nadia Britz. The 23-year-old was found in a hokkie belonging to her ex-berk, Deon Williams, on 26 August in Cornflower Street, Heinz Park.

She had been placed in the bed to make it look like she was sleeping, but had been strangled and her head bludgeoned. A 30-year-old relative who asked not to be named says Nadia was kidnapped by Williams, who apparently refused to accept that the relationship was over. Bludgoened to death: Mom Nadia Britz, 23. Picture: supplied “They were together for four years and they had a very toxic relationship. They both did drugs and she was addicted to tik and Mandrax. They have a one-year-old son but due to their drug use the child was placed in foster care with her family.”

The relative says about eight months ago Nadia broke up with Deon and stopped using drugs for the sake of her son. “She was already four months clean and had moved on with her life. She had a new boyfriend and was working her way back to show the social workers that she is a good mother so that she could get her son back. “On that Sunday she was sleeping at a family home in Heinz Park with her new boyfriend who left the house to download movies for them at his mother’s house because she has WiFi and that is when Deon took Nadia.

“We knew it was him because he had done it before. He was obsessed and didn't want to let her go.” Case postponed: The Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA After realising she had been kidnapped the family visited two properties owned by Deon’s family, who all denied seeing her. “But people saw him in the yard at the one house and we heard someone scream ‘Tietie’. We searched all over and eventually it got late and we couldn’t get to Samora Machel Police Station because it was dark and dangerous.

“The next morning we were informed she was dead inside Deon’s hokkie. “When we got there it was made to look like she was sleeping but when we looked you could see she was choked and haar hele kop was pap gekap.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Samora Machel police registered a murder case for investigation.