A former bank manager who was the mastermind behind a robbery at her workplace with the help of her ex-husband and three others has been found guilty, eight years after their arrest. Carmen Kolbee was branch manager at Standard Bank in Kuils River and the team leader at Zevenwacht mall at the time of her arrest in 2016.

Kolbee of Blackheath was arrested along with her ex-, Kensley Kolbee. At the time of the robbery they were divorced but were living together in Blackheath. The State proved that Kolbee had been the mastermind behind the heist in November 2014 and had initially planned to steal R3 million from the bank’s Kuilsriver branch but only managed to get away with R520 000.

Kensley had recruited their three accomplices - Ebrahim Isaacs, Samoska Hattes and Leroy Ackerman. The trio entered into a plea and sentence agreement soon after being charged and were sentenced to five years in jail. The former couple pleaded not guilty but last week, they were found guilty and convicted of robbery at the Blue Downs’ Regional Court.