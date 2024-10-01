Former police captain, Esmeralda Bailey, who was convicted of corruption, will now approach the Western Cape High Court to overturn her conviction after her most recent appeal was denied. The 56-year-old former Hawks detective who helped secure the conviction of child killer, Dina Rodriguez, was sentenced to 11 years in the mang for selling police uniforms, stealing exhibits and other crimes.

Dina was found guilty of masterminding the murder of baby Jordan-Leigh Norton in 2005. In December 2011, Bailey was busted in an undercover sting operation for selling police uniforms and ammunition to Waleed Hendricks. Former Hawks spokesperson, McIntosh Polela, said an agent bought unlicensed ammunition from Hendricks for R4 000 and Hendricks then allegedly pointed out Bailey as the person who supplied him with the ammunition.

Polela said when police had arrived at Bailey’s flat in Brooklyn, two known Kensington gangsters had been there. Bailey was released on R10 000 bail and earlier this year she was convicted at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court. In her appeal Bailey’s lawyer, William Booth states that the Magistrate had erred in the conviction by allowing the evidence in the sting operation to be admitted into evidence as there was no warrant.