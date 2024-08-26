Eskom has once again encouraged the communities to report boewe following the robbery of its employees in Uitsig. The robbery took place around 7 pm on Friday when Eskom technicians responded to a power outage in the area.

Parts of Uitsig and surrounding areas were without electricity since Thursday following cable theft. Eskom said a team were working to restore power to the final 10% of affected areas when the criminals struck. “Unfortunately, criminal individuals then targeted the Eskom workers, stealing their equipment and cables.

“This led to paying customers experiencing a longer outage that was expected to end by 02:00 on Friday.” The incident led to a delay in the operations but the electricity has since been restored. Ward councillor Beverley Van Reenen the morning after the robbery she made arrangements for Law Enforcement to be present, and the job was completed.

“My gratitude goes out to those dedicated City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, Ravensmead Saps officers as well as the community members of Uitsig who all assisted in creating a safer environment,” she says. “We cannot tolerate this type of thuggery that disadvantages our most vulnerable communities.” The Ravensmead Community Police Forum (CPF) said they were unable to comment on the issue.