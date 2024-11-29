A video has surfaced showing a daring Delft man illegally connecting wires to a kragpaal. This brazen display was caught on camera by a vigilant resident on Wednesday, and it quickly went viral in crime groups on WhatsApp.

In the 39-second clip, the goddelose ou is seen precariously perched high on the pole, seemingly unfazed by the dangers involved in his actions. He is identified as ‘Wurm’ from Ebro Crescent in Eindhoven. In the video, a male resident calls out to Wurm before another residents shouts to leave him, claiming that he is the power utility “Eskom” himself.

A gatvol resident can be heard saying: “Los hom. Los hom hy is mos Eskom. Los hom. Jy is mos is Eskom. “My dak is al in sy n@@* al, wag laat ek ’n hammer kry en al daai k@k af kap daar.” Shameless: Ou climbed on roofs. Picture: supplied After the confrontation, the man then climbs down from the pole and disappears over the roof.

It is alleged he may have already hooked up more than 35 hokkies skelmpies to the grid. Despite indicating that feedback would be provided on the video, Eskom has yet to respond. [Eskom comment to come]

Over the past year, Eskom teams have also dismantled around 100 such unauthorised set-ups across four transformer zones, which has significantly impacted five streets within the Tsunami informal settlement in Delft. Ward councillor Nobanathi Matutu acknowledged the gravity of the situation and says it affects legal paying customers. She claims that illegal connections are the main cause of blackouts in the area.

Matutu explained that residents from informal settlements connecting their cables illegally impact those residing in RDP homes, emphasising the ripple effect of this illegal activity. In the past, several mense have been arrested for similar crimes. As the video continues to circulate, Matutu said this is a stark reminder of the lengths some people will go to access electricity illegally.