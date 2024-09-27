Over 100 000 angry mense have signed a petition against Eskom’s moerse 36.15% tariff hike for next year. For Eskom’s direct customers, the proposed price hikes average 36.15% from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, followed by 11.81% from April 1, 2026 to March 23, 2027, and 9.10% from April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2028.

Cape Town Mayco member for energy Xanthea Limberg said the proposed price increase will come as a heavy blow to many residents. “It is unthinkable that an increase of such a magnitude is even proposed. The City is already bearing the brunt of Eskom’s rising tariffs. “Some 75% of the City’s income received from electricity sales goes directly to Eskom. So any big Eskom increase has a profound impact on the City,” Limberg said.

Kwaad: Xanthea Limberg has blasted Eskom. Photo: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency (ANA) The DA has initiated a petition against the hikes, which has already collected over 100 000 signatures. DA MP and spokesperson on Energy and Electricity Kevin Mileham condemned Eskom’s tariff hike proposal as “outrageous”. “These increases threaten households, businesses, municipalities and the broader economy,” Mileham said.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) released Eskom’s Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) for the next three fiscal years on Monday, which showed Eskom submitted total revenue applications of R446 billion, R495bn and R537bn for the fiscal years 2026, 2027 and 2028. Nersa is set to hold a thorough public consultation regarding Eskom’s revenue application. Written feedback can be sent in until November 1 before a decision is made. Cosatu and civic organisations, including the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association, have also rejected the proposal.