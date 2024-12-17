Cops are on the hunt for a bandiet who allegedly escaped through the roof of a prison truck while en route to Pollsmoor.
The escapee was spotted by mense who alerted the truck driver in Muizenberg.
According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, the escape happened around 4pm on Thursday.
Pojie says: “The driver of the truck was alerted by members of the public of the escape attempt near a railway crossing in Muizenberg.
“The driver and his partner secured the roof, and upon checking the detainees at Pollsmoor, they discovered that there was one prisoner short.”
Pojie added that it was determined that the escapee, Shepart Chfutuku, was detained for a robbery that was perpetrated in Gordon’s Bay in October this year, reports Cape Town Etc.
Muizenberg police have registered an escape out of lawful custody investigation, and police are appealing to anyone with information regarding Chfutuku to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS mobile app.
Police insiders told News24 that it is believed the escapee, who is considered dangerous and allegedly linked to a syndicate of armed robbers targeting supermarkets and retail stores, lives in Khayelitsha but could be hiding out in Mfuleni or Nyanga.