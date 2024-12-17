Cops are on the hunt for a bandiet who allegedly escaped through the roof of a prison truck while en route to Pollsmoor. The escapee was spotted by mense who alerted the truck driver in Muizenberg.

According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, the escape happened around 4pm on Thursday. Pojie says: “The driver of the truck was alerted by members of the public of the escape attempt near a railway crossing in Muizenberg. “The driver and his partner secured the roof, and upon checking the detainees at Pollsmoor, they discovered that there was one prisoner short.”