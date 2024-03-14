More than four our years after little Emaan Solomons from Ocean View was shot and killed, her alleged attackers will finally go on trial in September this year. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks returned to court.

The duo are accused of shooting the seven-year-old meisie in front of her home during a gang shootout on 25 February 2020. The two appeared before Judge Andre le Grange, where it was revealed that the trial would now go ahead from 2-19 September. ALLEGED KILLERS: Basson en Fredericks The two alleged members of the Junky Funky Kids gang are charged with the murder of Emaan, who was shot in her chest and hand while playing in the front yard of her home in Libra Street. The death of the meisie sparked an uproar among residents who during a vigil, burnt five houses they believed were owned by merchants.