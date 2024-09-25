Freddy Haas, 61, who is originally from the Northern Cape, was last seen on the evening of 13 August in Azalia Crescent, where he resided with family members. His nephew Deacon Neels, says on the night his uncle disappeared, he made a remark that he wanted to go back home.

“That was something he would always talk about…even until the day he disappeared, we realised he was missing when we woke up and he wasn’t there. “We checked all the police stations, hospitals, morgues, friends, everywhere we could think of but no one has seen or heard from him.” Deacon says his uncle is a very friendly person, who likes to make jokes, something they can feel is missing in the house.

“We can’t sleep, we worry, when we eat there is always the thought of does he have something to eat, is he safe.” Deacon says he feels his uncle is still alive. “We believe he is out there somewhere, we won't stop looking for him, but we need help just in case someone sees him.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a missing persons case was opened for investigation. “Kindly be advised that the person mentioned in your enquiry is still missing. He was last seen in Azalia Crescent, Belhar and has not been seen since. “At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a yellow jacket and grey pants.”