Eighth Grade pupils at Eersterivier Secondary School will jet off to Germany to showcase their acting skills in their theatre show called, “A Tale of Two Cities”. From March 20 to 24, the Grade 12 pupils will present their play at a theatre festival in Friedrichshafen, which is situated in southern Germany near Lake Constance.

Teacher Jill Markram says the group was invited to Germany again after they performed their drama piece with their partner school, Carl Orff Gymnasium, in 2023. “Last year’s production was chosen by another theatre festival. Someone saw our performance last year and invited us,” Markram says. She says this is another great opportunity for the young actors and actresses to display their abilities among some of the best from around the world.

“They are going to be with kids from other countries. There will be workshops and other activities. This is an amazing opportunity for the kids to see how other cities in the world work,” she explains. Eersterivier pupils to showcase their play in Germany. Picture: Supplied Eersterivier pupils to showcase their play in Germany. Here they are with some of Germany kids Carl Orff Gymnasium sharing the stage. Picture: Supplied “From Eersterivier to another country with a different culture, their eyes will definitely open up.” "A Tale of Two Cities“ centres on the contrasts between Munich and Cape Town, as well as the rich versus the poor within the two world-renowned cities.

“We have also turned our attention to people who are homeless as well as land grabbing. All the problems from our country,” Markham says. “It shows that within both cities, there are two areas, the rich and the poor.” The teacher says they firmly believe that there should be no restrictions on art, including unpacking national issues and their answers according to the public.

Playing the part of "Lem," a disadvantaged pupil who portrays how the poor are treated daily, is 17-year-old Deidre Sharwood from Eerste River. "They beg every day because the rich people aren't noticing them. They aren't being noticed in their own communities," Deidre says. Meanwhile, the group is scheduled to depart for Munich today.