The Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum (CPF) has called an urgent meeting with cops after three men were killed and another wounded. On Sunday morning, two young men were shot dead in Forest Glade while a 19-year-old was wounded.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday morning, 2 June, in Da Gama Street, Forest Glade, Eerste River, where two males aged 20 and 23 were shot and fatally wounded and a 19-year-old male shot and wounded are under investigation. Kleinvlei police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The 20 and 23-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the 19-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. According to reports, unknown suspects fired several shots at the victims from a silver grey vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Kleinvlei detectives are investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.” Broken-hearted: Parents in tears after losing their son. Picture: Leon Knipe On Thursday night, a shooting was caught on CCTV at a petrol station in Malibu Village.

It shows four men getting out of a car and shooting at another vehicle, killing the victim at the scene. Twigg explains: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday evening, 30 May, in London Road, Malibu where a 25-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and another wounded are under investigation. ”Kleinvlei police responded to a complaint of a shooting at a fuel station where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. We are investigating murder and attempted murder cases,” says Twigg. Taken away: Medic wheels away a body. Picture: Leon Knipe CPF chairperson Hubert Kemp says tomorrow he will be meeting with the police about the shootings. “This is concerning because Eerste River was one of the most calm areas and now we hear of shootings all the time. We don’t know what is going on. It is mostly young men who are killed and the concern is that innocent people will be affected by the shootings.”