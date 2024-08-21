The Western Cape E-hailing Association embarked on a one-day strike on Tuesday, but some drivers refused to participate. The stayaway included Uber, Bolt and InDrive operators and the idea was for the drivers to be offline.

Some of the drivers’ grievances include unfair deactivation of their accounts, leaving them without income and recourse. They also oppose Uber’s 3-year vehicle age limit, and are fighting for the safety of drivers. Parked off near the Cape Town International Airport, a number of drivers were still operating.

The mostly Zimbabwean drivers said they were not consulted about the strike. A driver who only identified himself as Mkonera said: “We decided to not be part of the association because we don’t see how they are going to represent us. We don’t want to work against an algorithm, which is Uber. “The problem we have is being dictated to and not consulted before the decision to strike is made.

“The moment you join Uber, there are certain regulations which we sign to abide by before going online, so why turn against them when you are an independent contractor? Uber has the right to deactivate you whether you like it or not.” Some of the drivers expressed fear of intimidation and decided to park their vehicles. Inside the airport, it was business as usual; drivers with Uber cards and metered taxis were operating.

E-hailing Association Secretary-general Omar Parker said: “A month prior to yesterday, we embarked on an awareness and outreach campaign, weekly, with different national groupings and areas. “It was also widely circulated in posters.” More one-day strikes are planned over the next four months.

Uber issued a statement saying: “We are aware of the driver protests in Cape Town. We continue to have regular round table discussions with drivers across the country and are committed to working together to create a mutually beneficial environment.” Bolt Senior Operations Manager Simo Kalajdzic said they respect every driver’s right to protest. “Bolt constantly seeks ways to increase driver earnings by incentivising passengers, launching new categories, and marketing the platform to attract more riders. Given the pressures of the cost of living, Bolt continues to monitor passenger demand, implementing strategies to boost it and, in turn, support driver earnings. Crimes against ride-hailing drivers continue to be a national issue of great concern.”