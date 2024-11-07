The quick and creative investigation by Simons Town Police resulted in the speedy arrest of an e-hailing taxi driver on a charge of fraud amounting to R650 000 on Wednesday. Police say once the 30-year-old Zimbabwean national is charged, he is expected to make his first court appearance in Simons Town.

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “His arrest comes after an e-hailing ride last night (Tuesday) where he took a 21-year-old Danish man and two friends from Cape Town to Simons Town. “The complainants dozed off during the ride and it is suspected that the suspect gained access to one of their credit cards and sent the information to his brother in Europe where seven purchases at luxury boutique shops were made. “The complainant became aware of the purchases during the early hours this morning (Wednesday) when he received notifications on his phone.

Traut says attempts by the complainant to reach the e-hailing driver were unsuccessful, whereafter the case was reported to Simons Town police. “This is where Sergeant Henry Simons used his initiative and booked an e-hailing service with the specific driver, using the phone at the court building, not raising suspicion by using a number connected to the police station. “The suspect reported for the ride at the court building where he was questioned and arrested.”