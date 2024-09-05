Laingsburg cops made a drug bust when they stopped a truck en route to Cape Town and found drugs hidden in lunch boxes. On Tuesday cops received information about the truck transporting drugs on the N1 Highway.

One suspect was arrested, says police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi. “Concerted efforts to clamp down on dealing and transportation of drugs in the Western Cape were rewarded when Laingsburg police intercepted a truck with drugs destined for Cape Town on Tuesday. Oppie job: Swartbooi. Picture: supplied “The operation started when police members followed up on information about a delivery vehicle being used to transport drugs on the N1 Highway.

“The members operationalised the information and monitored the entrance into the town. “Their patience was rewarded when they spotted the truck near Station Road at about 23:50. “They approached the truck and ensued with a search of the driver and truck. “Their persistence paid off when they discovered a consignment of drugs hidden in lunch boxes inside the cabin of the truck. “They detained the adult male for dealing in drugs.