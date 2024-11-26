Cape Town - Durban arms dealer, Anderson Padayachee, accused of selling firearms to Cape Flats gangs has pleaded not guilty at the Western Cape High Court. After weeks of delays the much anticipated trial got underway on Tuesday as Padayachee pleaded not guilty to over 60 charges for allegedly selling guns illegally to the Terrible Josters gang in Cape Town.

The Terrible Josters gang, which has strongholds in various Cape Town communities, was formerly led by Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, who was shot and killed several years ago. He was busted by the Hawks in February 2021 and at the time investigators revealed that they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town gangs.

A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process. According to the indictment, Padayachee is now facing eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings where the firearms he allegedly supplied were used. According to the charge sheet, Padayachee is charged under the Prevent of Organised Crime (Poca) Act for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018.

It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates. The charge sheet also highlights various murders, Padayachee is being charged with which includes Anisto Dillon from Strand, Chad Julius from Lotus River, September Steyn from Strand, Rivaldo Willeman from Valhalla Park, David Moses from Grassy Park, David Adams from Grassy Park, Michael Peters from Valhalla Park and Matthew Pedro of Bishop Lavis. While Padayachee has not been fingered as the gunman in these cases, it is believed he is being charged with murder as he provided the guns used in these murders.