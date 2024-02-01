A Dunoon man who was already convicted and doing life in the mang for raping, attempting to murder and infecting a seven-year-old relative with HIV, has been sentenced for the same crime against another minor relative. The 43-year-old man, who may not be named to protect the victims, was sentenced in the Cape Town Regional Court to life imprisonment.

On 25 October the same court convicted him for raping, attempting to murder and infecting a seven-year-old minor relative with HIV and another STD. At the time, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and 10 years direct imprisonment for the attempted murder. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the court ordered the sentences imposed to run concurrently.

Ntabazalila says: “The court ordered his name to be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders, which prohibited him from working with vulnerable groups and that he may not apply to adopt a child or be a foster parent. If he wanted to, he must disclose the sentence against him.” He was sentenced to life imprisonment and the court ordered the sentence handed down in this case to run concurrently with the sentence imposed last year. The court heard the victim in this case was his brother’s stepdaughter.

Sexual Offences Prosecutor, Ruwayda Badrudeen told the court that the rapist was arrested in May 2022, and while out on bail, he raped a minor, for which he was sentenced last year. Badrudeen explained to the court that the rapist’s brother married the victim’s mother and regarded the child as his own. The victim saw her rapist as her uncle after he moved into their home after his brother was bedridden for injuries sustained.