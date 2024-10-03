A hartseer young man from Hanover Park is pleading for help in finding a skelme mechanic who stole his car at a soccer match on Sunday. Faseeg Valentine, 20, says he entrusted the mechanic who he only known as “Charles” with his red Toyota Corolla but was left shocked when he was told that the man was in fact a “ou kar skelm”.

The youngster says he was excited to drive his very first car but was scammed by “Charles” who had become a close friend. Unfortunate victim: Faseeg Valentine, 20, had bought his very first car. Picture: supplied Faseeg explains: “He moved in here [Hanover Park’ some time ago and he was very decent and was even hired by a businessman who knows my family to work for him. “I work laying fibre cables and I worked hard for months to save the money for the car. I was so proud when I was able to buy the car for R10 000 cash.”

But Faseeg’s joy was short-lived as Charles took the car over the weekend past and never returned. Faseeg says: “I was in the process of getting my learners and then my driver’s licence but never wanted to drive illegally. “So when I needed to be somewhere I asked him to drive me but not once did he take the car [away from me].

“On Sunday I went to watch a soccer match in Athlone and he agreed to take me. When the match was over he was just missing and I never saw him again.” His missing car was circulated on chat groups and Faseeg says he got a skrik when residents revealed the vehicle was spotted in Lavender Hill. The laaitie says: “They said he was skutting in my car and the people said he was a ou kar skelm and he also stole tools that belonged to the man he was working for.

“So I went to open a criminal case. I just want my car back, I worked so hard for it.” Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, confirms Philippi police registered a case of use of motor vehicle without owner’s consent, following an incident on Sunday in Athsur Walk, Hanover Park. “According to reports the complainant was coming from the field with the suspect driving the motor vehicle with his permission when he dropped them off saying that he wanted to take a drive around Hanover Park, but he never came back.