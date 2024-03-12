Crimefighters in Bellville South have expressed their sadness over the shooting which led to the death of a popular installation man over the weekend. Angelo Lackay, 44, was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning at a property in David Street in Bellville South, but details about what led up to the incident are unknown.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms cops are investigating a case of murder. Van Wyk reports: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on 10 March at about 2.30am at a premises in David Street, Bellville South, where a 44-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. The motive for this incident is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.” Cops have yet to make an arrest.

A representative of the Bellville South Community Police Forum (BSCPF), who asked not to be named, says the organisation was saddened by the shooting. The insider says: “The BSCPF would like to inform the community that we are aware of the latest shooting incident where sadly another person tragically lost his life. “We condemn these shootings in the strongest terms and we have reached out to both SAPS and CPF Provincial Boards for assistance.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Angelo’s family on Monday, they were not available for comment. On social media, tributes to Angelo, who was also well-known for installing DStv satellite dishes in his neighbourhood, have been flooding in. Dorian Josias wrote: “RIP Angelo a.k.a. Zoro gone but not forgotten we shall cherish this moments. You shall be forever in our hearts.”