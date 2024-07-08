Police have seized a huge cache of firearms and removed drugs worth millions from the streets in Cape Town. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, says on Saturday, members of the Flying Squad on patrol noticed a silver Ford double cab bakkie under suspicious circumstances in Athlone which prompted them to stop and search the vehicle and the occupant.

“This search resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs and a substantial amount of cash,” Traut explains. The 28-year-old driver was arrested and his interrogation then led police to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex situated in Goodwood. “Here a further 19 firearms of various calibres were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, as well as an assortment of drugs valued at R3 million,” Traut says.

He says it is believe the apartment, which is leased in the suspect’s name, has never been used as a place of residence, but rather as a storage facility for drugs and guns. “The arrest of the suspect and subsequent seizure are deemed a step in the right direction to tackle gangsterism in the province,” Traut says, adding that more arrests were imminent. The suspect is expected to appear today at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, two other suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today after being bust with drugs and equipment worth R6.5 million on Friday. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says during an integrated operation led by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) at a premises in Castle Street, where several mense fled in different directions. “During interrogation, a foreign national led the team to an address in Maitland where they searched the entire premises as well as mobile devices which eventually drew their attention to a container located in Milnerton.”

He says a search of the container resulted in 28,500 ecstasy tablets, worth R6.5 million, as well manufacturing devices being confiscated. “They detained two suspects on charges of dealing in drugs.” [email protected]