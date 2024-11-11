A heartbroken ouma from Ravensmead has been left homeless after her house was burned down by her drug addict son in a fit of rage. Ouma Marie Bowers, 64, says she watched helplessly as her home went up in flames on Thursday morning while attending a prayer meeting. Seven of her neighbours were also affected.

She explains: “My son is 36 years old and set the house on fire because he was upset. “He has been on drugs for a long time and I don’t know all the drugs he uses but I know he uses tik and Mandrax. “On Thursday morning he told me he was going to the home of his child’s mother because he wanted to take the child to the clinic. The baby is four months old and has never been to the clinic.

“I was next door because I was going to a prayer meeting and that is when I saw the smoke coming from my house.” Widespread damage: Marie’s son was arrested after seven other huisies were gutted. Pictures: supplied The traumatised ouma rushed towards her wendy house but was unable to stop the flames, which also spread to her neighbours’ homes. She explains: “I don't know why he did it but I believed he used oil. All I know is that he was upset and fought with the child’s mother.

“I told him I don’t want to get involved in their arguments and that is when he got angry. “The fire spread quickly and burnt down seven homes. The community was very angry and made cases against him for arson. I believe he was arrested.” Hartseer: Ravensmead resident Marie Bowers, 64. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirmed the arrest and says: “Ravensmead police registered an arson case.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested and he will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on the mentioned charges.” A hartseer Marie admitted her son needs help as he has even threatened to set himself on fire. She adds: “I am sleeping at a friend’s house because I have nothing and nowhere to go to as we couldn't save anything from the house.

“I have polio and get a disability grant but that is all I have. “I am very worried and I think he needs mental help because in the past when he gets angry he has threatened to set himself on fire. “He uses drugs yes but has never been violent towards me or threatened to hurt me.”