A lawyer who was arrested for drug possession at Kuils River Magistrate’s Court remains behind bars he seeks Legal Aid to defend him. Ayanda Lennox Pupa was arrested in June while trying to enter the court with parcels later discovered by police to contain 100 mandrax tablets and 79 sachets of dagga.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said a police member deployed at the court was called to assist security at the main entrance, after he accosted a “suspicious man” at the entrance. He explained the discovery was seized as evidence. The suspect was identified as an attorney who was supposed to represent a suspect at the court. Pupa had initially decided to conduct his own defence but National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused later indicated that he would appoint a Legal Aid lawyer.

“Ayanda Lennox Pupa, 41, was charged with dealing in drugs following his arrest at the court on June 4, 2024,” confirmed Ntabazalila. “The case was postponed until 19 September for further investigations.” The court heard that lab results were still outstanding.

This was the third time that Pupa was apprehended for allegedly smuggling drugs into court. In 2021, he was caught at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, allegedly handing a packet of drugs to an inmate while being drunk in court, where he was defending a client. The following year in June, while out on bail, he allegedly passed a packet of drugs to Vuyolwethu Nobuntu in the dock.