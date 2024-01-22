Drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and fined R2 million, while his ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, was handed 15 years in the Western Cape High Court. In a further blow, Murphy, who is said to be worth R54 million, will have his assets, which include three properties and 14 vehicles, auctioned after it was seized by the Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

It took the State nearly a decade to get Murphy, 51, off the streets after he was originally slapped with 229 charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), ranging from money laundering to drug dealing. In July 2023, Murphy’s cases made South African history when he became the first drug dealer to be convicted under Poca. The State proved Murphy created an illegal enterprise, his business Ulterior Trading Solutions CC, to carry out criminal activities. The community of Mitchells Plain, where Murphy and his gang – the Dixies – had build their stronghold, hailed the sentencing as a victory and are hoping for more successes in bringing down Murphy’s drug and gang empire.

Drug kingpin, Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy. file image Sentencing was handed down by Acting Judge Dianne Davis on Friday. The conviction was attributed to the dedication of Captain Nadene Britz and her team at Western Cape Counter Intelligence. Murphy was sentenced to: 12 years for Poca; seven years imprisonment on each charge of 139 counts of dealing in drugs; and one year imprisonment on each count for each of the 73 charges of money laundering.

Counts 223, 224 and 225 related to the three properties owned by Murphy in Worcester and Lentegeur, which were seized by the AFU and had been obtained using the proceeds of crime. For this, he was slapped with a total of eight years imprisonment. All Murphy’s immovable and movable properties will be auctioned and proceeds will be retained by the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

Murphy’s Ulterior Trading Solutions company, which was listed as accused number six on the charge sheet, was fined R2 million. Acting Judge Davis said all the sentences would run concurrently, resulting in an 18-year sentence together with the fine. The Assets Forfeiture Unit, AFU seized assets of Fadwaan Vet Murphy in Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain. File image Murphy’s ex-wife, Shafieka was sentenced to: 15 years imprisonment after receiving 12 years for three counts of Poca; seven years for each count of the 130 charges of attempted dealing in drugs; six months imprisonment for each count of 25 charges relating to money laundering; and 15 years for one count of dealing in drugs.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum’s Byron de Villiers welcomed the ruling. However, he added: “Our concern is that we hope that the other gangs don’t see this as an opportunity to move in on Vet’s stronghold.” Raafiqah Ganger of Lentegeur West Neighbourhood Watch, and PR councillor of the Good party, said: “We salute the justice system for taking on this case and showing that we can get rid of the scourge of gangsterism and drugs if we stand united as a community.

“However, we note that there is still drug dealing taking place at Fadwaan Murphy’s place, we want to know about the properties belonging to him.” Murphy’s empire began to crumble on 15 September 2015, when police discovered his tik packaging warehouse hidden in Reindeer Street, Lotus River. At the property, police found Shafieka together with two other women who cannot be identified as they turned State witness.