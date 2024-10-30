Cops have confiscated drugs worth over a million rand in the past two days. On Tuesday police officers from the Anti-Economical and Extortion Task Team responded to information of a possible distribution point for drugs in Parow.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains: “In the early hours of Tuesday a multi-disciplinary team responded to intelligence driven information and approached a residence in Parow. “Upon entering the house, a search ensued which resulted in the recovery of a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million. “They detained a 42 year old foreign national for dealing in drugs.

“Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Parow Magistrates’ court on the mentioned charge.” On Sunday, members of the same team received information of a delivery vehicle travelling between Johannesburg and Cape Town possibly trafficking drugs. Swartbooi says: “The members took action and proceeded to the N1 Toll Plaza in Paarl.

“At about 14:00, they saw the suspicious delivery vehicle approaching the toll gate and instructed the driver to stop, upon which a search ensued. “The search proved successful when they recovered a consignment of Methamphetamine (tik) with an estimated street value of R50 000,00 hidden inside the truck. “They detained the driver, a 46 year old Zimbabwean foreign national for dealing in drugs.